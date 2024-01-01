Menu
2010 GMC Savana G1500 Cargo Van, 4.3L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior. This listing is a former British Columbia municipality vehicle, the next purchaser of this will be the second owner, $9,650.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,025.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2010 GMC Savana

157,977 KM

$9,650

+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Savana

G1500 Cargo Van

2010 GMC Savana

G1500 Cargo Van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,650

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,977KM
VIN 1GTUGADXXA1103383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 157,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Front air dam

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$9,650

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2010 GMC Savana