$69,880+ taxes & licensing
2011 International 4300
Effer Crane Flatdeck Truck with Hydraulic Brakes
2011 International 4300
Effer Crane Flatdeck Truck with Hydraulic Brakes
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$69,880
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0039015
- Mileage 10,554 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2011 International 4300 crane flatdeck truck is powered by a 7.6L 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Equipped with an Effer 62-4S hydraulic crane offering a maximum reach of approximately 10.72 metres, this truck is suited for lifting, transport, utility, and commercial work applications.
Additional equipment includes a 9-foot hydraulic brake flatdeck, remote crane controls, air suspension airbags, air-assisted brakes, Econ mode, air seats, and a D&R AS5500 traffic signaler. Convenience features include power windows, power mirrors, power door locks, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning with heat. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this International offers a practical medium-duty crane truck setup for jobsite and fleet use.
Transport dimensions are approximately 24 feet long, 8 feet 6 inches wide, and 10 feet 4 inches high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $69,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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