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This 2011 International 4300 crane flatdeck truck is powered by a 7.6L 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Equipped with an Effer 62-4S hydraulic crane offering a maximum reach of approximately 10.72 metres, this truck is suited for lifting, transport, utility, and commercial work applications. Additional equipment includes a 9-foot hydraulic brake flatdeck, remote crane controls, air suspension airbags, air-assisted brakes, Econ mode, air seats, and a D&R AS5500 traffic signaler. Convenience features include power windows, power mirrors, power door locks, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning with heat. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this International offers a practical medium-duty crane truck setup for jobsite and fleet use. Transport dimensions are approximately 24 feet long, 8 feet 6 inches wide, and 10 feet 4 inches high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $69,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2011 International 4300

10,554 KM

Details Description Features

$69,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 International 4300

Effer Crane Flatdeck Truck with Hydraulic Brakes

Watch This Vehicle
14101489

2011 International 4300

Effer Crane Flatdeck Truck with Hydraulic Brakes

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$69,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
10,554KM
VIN 1HTMNAAM1BH376451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0039015
  • Mileage 10,554 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 International 4300 crane flatdeck truck is powered by a 7.6L 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Equipped with an Effer 62-4S hydraulic crane offering a maximum reach of approximately 10.72 metres, this truck is suited for lifting, transport, utility, and commercial work applications.

Additional equipment includes a 9-foot hydraulic brake flatdeck, remote crane controls, air suspension airbags, air-assisted brakes, Econ mode, air seats, and a D&R AS5500 traffic signaler. Convenience features include power windows, power mirrors, power door locks, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning with heat. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this International offers a practical medium-duty crane truck setup for jobsite and fleet use.

Transport dimensions are approximately 24 feet long, 8 feet 6 inches wide, and 10 feet 4 inches high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $69,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Power Door Locks

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-7376

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$69,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 International 4300