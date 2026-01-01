$21,850+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD 1.5L Ecoboost
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD 1.5L Ecoboost
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$21,850
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,209 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD is powered by a 1.5L EcoBoost 3-cylinder engine producing approximately 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Designed as a compact SUV for everyday driving and seasonal versatility, it offers a practical balance of efficiency, passenger comfort, and utility.
Additional equipment includes SYNC 3 infotainment, heated front seats, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Safety features include Fords Pre-Collision Assist system with automatic emergency braking functionality. Finished in silver with a gray cloth interior, this Escape SE offers a modern and functional SUV setup suited for commuting, family use, or highway travel. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $21,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-522-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-522-7376