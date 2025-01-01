$68,820+ taxes & licensing
2011 International 7500
12-Foot Dump Truck with Sander and PTO
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0038443
- Mileage 188,274 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 International 7500 tandem axle dump truck with Twister T100 sander, powered by a 9.3L diesel engine and equipped with an automatic Allison transmission. Features PTO, differential lock, trailer air supply, air suspension dump, tarp control, and multiple lighting switches including strobe, light bar, step, and rear arrow signal lights. Includes foldable side ladder for dump access, tool box compartments (1000 lb max load), interior Espar heating valves, and air brakes. The 12-foot dump box measures 78 wide and 4 high. White exterior over grey cloth interior with cruise control, AM/FM radio, power windows, locks, and mirrors. GVWR 54,000 lbs. Suitable for winter or year-round municipal service. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $68,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $69,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
