$18,530+ taxes & licensing
2012 GMC Canyon
SLE Extended Cab 2WD 3.7L 5-Cylinder
2012 GMC Canyon
SLE Extended Cab 2WD 3.7L 5-Cylinder
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$18,530
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,680 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 GMC Canyon SLE Extended Cab is powered by a 3.7L inline-5 engine paired with an automatic transmission, offering a practical midsize pickup setup for work or everyday use. It features air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio with CD player, OnStar SOS capability, and a headache rack for added utility. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this four-door extended cab pickup provides a straightforward and functional setup suitable for light-duty hauling or commuting. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $18,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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