2012 BMW 6 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><h2><strong>2012 BMW 650i xDrive Convertible | Executive Package</strong></h2><p> </p><h3><strong>Only 74,000 KM</strong></h3><p> </p><h3><strong>Local BC Vehicle • No Accident Declarations</strong></h3><p> </p><h2><strong>Only $18,990</strong></h2><p> </p><p>Summer is here, and this stunning <strong>2012 BMW 650i xDrive Convertible</strong> is ready to impress. Finished in sleek <strong>Black Sapphire Metallic</strong> with a luxurious leather interior, this grand touring convertible combines breathtaking performance with premium comfort. With only <strong>74,000 km</strong>, this is an exceptionally clean example.</p><p> </p><p>Powered by a <strong>4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8</strong> producing <strong>400 horsepower</strong>, paired with BMW’s legendary <strong>xDrive All-Wheel Drive</strong>, this 650i delivers effortless acceleration and year-round confidence.</p><p> </p><h3><strong>Factory Features Include:</strong></h3><p><br><br></p><ul><li>Executive Package</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Power Retractable Hardtop Convertible</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>xDrive All-Wheel Drive</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Navigation System</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Backup Camera</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Heated Leather Seats</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Heated Steering Wheel</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Ventilated Front Seats</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Heads-Up Display</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Premium Hi-Fi Audio System</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Bluetooth Hands-Free</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Comfort Access Keyless Entry</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Push Button Start</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Dual-Zone Climate Control</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Adaptive Xenon Headlights</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Front & Rear Parking Sensors</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Premium Alloy Wheels</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Power Memory Seats</li></ul><p> </p><ul><li>Cruise Control</li></ul><p><br><br></p><p> <strong>Local BC Vehicle</strong></p><p><br><br><br></p><p> <strong>No Accident Declarations</strong></p><p><br><br><br></p><p> <strong>Only 74,000 KM</strong></p><p><br><br><br></p><p> <strong>Power Convertible Top Works Perfectly</strong></p><p><br><br><br></p><p> <strong>Very Clean Inside & Out</strong></p><p> </p><h2><strong>Price: $18,990</strong></h2><p> </p><p><strong>Plus $395 Documentation Fee & Applicable Taxes</strong></p><p> </p><h3><strong>Easy Financing Available</strong></h3><p> </p><p><strong>$0 Down OAC</strong></p><p><br><br><br></p><p><strong>From Only $153 Bi-Weekly</strong></p><p><br><br><br></p><p><strong>72 Months at 7.99% OAC</strong></p><p> </p><p> Free 90-Day Lubrico Powertrain Warranty Included (Value $395)</p><p> </p><p> Extended Warranty Options Available</p><p> </p><p> Trades Welcome – Paid For or Not!</p><p> </p><p> CARFAX Available</p><p> </p><p> Financing Available for Good Credit, New Credit & Credit Rebuilding</p><p> </p><p><strong>Milani Auto Sales</strong></p><p><br><br><br></p><p><strong>Serving Burnaby for Over 30 Years</strong></p><p><br><br><br></p><p> <strong>4.9-Star Google Rating</strong></p><p> </p><p><a href=http://www.milani.biz><strong>www.milani.biz</strong></a></p><p> </p>

2012 BMW 6 Series

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 BMW 6 Series

650i

Watch This Vehicle
14464144

2012 BMW 6 Series

650i

Location

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

  1. 14464144
  2. 14464144
  3. 14464144
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
74,000KM
VIN WBALZ3C52CDL71635

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2012 BMW 650i xDrive Convertible | Executive Package

 

Only 74,000 KM

 

Local BC Vehicle • No Accident Declarations

 

Only $18,990

 

Summer is here, and this stunning 2012 BMW 650i xDrive Convertible is ready to impress. Finished in sleek Black Sapphire Metallic with a luxurious leather interior, this grand touring convertible combines breathtaking performance with premium comfort. With only 74,000 km, this is an exceptionally clean example.

 

Powered by a 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8 producing 400 horsepower, paired with BMW’s legendary xDrive All-Wheel Drive, this 650i delivers effortless acceleration and year-round confidence.

 

Factory Features Include:



  • Executive Package

 

  • Power Retractable Hardtop Convertible

 

  • xDrive All-Wheel Drive

 

  • 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8

 

  • Navigation System

 

  • Backup Camera

 

  • Heated Leather Seats

 

  • Heated Steering Wheel

 

  • Ventilated Front Seats

 

  • Heads-Up Display

 

  • Premium Hi-Fi Audio System

 

  • Bluetooth Hands-Free

 

  • Comfort Access Keyless Entry

 

  • Push Button Start

 

  • Dual-Zone Climate Control

 

  • Adaptive Xenon Headlights

 

  • Front & Rear Parking Sensors

 

  • Premium Alloy Wheels

 

  • Power Memory Seats

 

  • Cruise Control



Local BC Vehicle




No Accident Declarations




Only 74,000 KM




Power Convertible Top Works Perfectly




Very Clean Inside & Out

 

Price: $18,990

 

Plus $395 Documentation Fee & Applicable Taxes

 

Easy Financing Available

 

$0 Down OAC




From Only $153 Bi-Weekly




72 Months at 7.99% OAC

 

Free 90-Day Lubrico Powertrain Warranty Included (Value $395)

 

Extended Warranty Options Available

 

Trades Welcome – Paid For or Not!

 

CARFAX Available

 

Financing Available for Good Credit, New Credit & Credit Rebuilding

 

Milani Auto Sales




Serving Burnaby for Over 30 Years




4.9-Star Google Rating

 

www.milani.biz

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto BC Financing

Used 2013 Ford Taurus SEL for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Ford Taurus SEL 282,000 KM $3,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 117,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT XTR for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford F-150 XLT XTR 201,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Email Auto BC Financing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto BC Financing

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-770-XXXX

(click to show)

778-770-4315

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto BC Financing

778-770-4315

2012 BMW 6 Series