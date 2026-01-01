$18,990+ taxes & licensing
2012 BMW 6 Series
650i
2012 BMW 6 Series
650i
Location
Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-770-4315
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 BMW 650i xDrive Convertible | Executive Package
Only 74,000 KM
Local BC Vehicle • No Accident Declarations
Only $18,990
Summer is here, and this stunning 2012 BMW 650i xDrive Convertible is ready to impress. Finished in sleek Black Sapphire Metallic with a luxurious leather interior, this grand touring convertible combines breathtaking performance with premium comfort. With only 74,000 km, this is an exceptionally clean example.
Powered by a 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8 producing 400 horsepower, paired with BMW’s legendary xDrive All-Wheel Drive, this 650i delivers effortless acceleration and year-round confidence.
Factory Features Include:
- Executive Package
- Power Retractable Hardtop Convertible
- xDrive All-Wheel Drive
- 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8
- Navigation System
- Backup Camera
- Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Heads-Up Display
- Premium Hi-Fi Audio System
- Bluetooth Hands-Free
- Comfort Access Keyless Entry
- Push Button Start
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Adaptive Xenon Headlights
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Premium Alloy Wheels
- Power Memory Seats
- Cruise Control
Local BC Vehicle
No Accident Declarations
Only 74,000 KM
Power Convertible Top Works Perfectly
Very Clean Inside & Out
Price: $18,990
Plus $395 Documentation Fee & Applicable Taxes
Easy Financing Available
$0 Down OAC
From Only $153 Bi-Weekly
72 Months at 7.99% OAC
Free 90-Day Lubrico Powertrain Warranty Included (Value $395)
Extended Warranty Options Available
Trades Welcome – Paid For or Not!
CARFAX Available
Financing Available for Good Credit, New Credit & Credit Rebuilding
Milani Auto Sales
Serving Burnaby for Over 30 Years
4.9-Star Google Rating
www.milani.biz
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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