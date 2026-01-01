$30,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
2015 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-770-4315
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on your next adventure with this rugged and reliable 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5, now available at Milani Auto Sales. This capable SUV is ready to tackle whatever the Canadian roads and trails throw your way, offering the perfect blend of utility and comfort for you and your family. Whether you're heading out for a weekend camping trip or simply navigating your daily commute, this 4Runner delivers a driving experience that's both confident and exhilarating. With its legendary Toyota durability and proven 4-wheel drive system, you can be sure this vehicle is built to last and perform, even in challenging conditions.
This 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 has travelled 155,000 km and is eager for its next chapter. Its spacious interior and robust build make it an ideal companion for everything from hauling gear to exploring off the beaten path. At Milani Auto Sales, we take pride in offering vehicles that are not only dependable but also packed with the features you need to make every drive enjoyable.
Here are 5 features that make this 4Runner SR5 truly stand out:
- Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain with confidence. This 4Runner's robust 4WD system is engineered to provide exceptional traction and control, whether you're navigating snowy highways or venturing onto rugged trails.
- Spacious and Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: With four doors and ample cargo space, this 4Runner is designed to accommodate your lifestyle, from weekly grocery runs to epic road trips with all your gear.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly shift gears and enjoy a comfortable ride with the responsive automatic transmission, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze.
- Powerful Gasoline Engine: Experience the performance and reliability you expect from Toyota. This 4Runner is powered by a capable gasoline engine ready to deliver a satisfying driving dynamic.
- SR5 Trim Excellence: The SR5 trim offers a well-appointed interior and a suite of desirable features, enhancing your driving comfort and convenience on every journey.
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