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<p>Embark on your next adventure with this rugged and reliable 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5, now available at Milani Auto Sales. This capable SUV is ready to tackle whatever the Canadian roads and trails throw your way, offering the perfect blend of utility and comfort for you and your family. Whether youre heading out for a weekend camping trip or simply navigating your daily commute, this 4Runner delivers a driving experience thats both confident and exhilarating. With its legendary Toyota durability and proven 4-wheel drive system, you can be sure this vehicle is built to last and perform, even in challenging conditions.</p><p>This 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 has travelled 155,000 km and is eager for its next chapter. Its spacious interior and robust build make it an ideal companion for everything from hauling gear to exploring off the beaten path. At Milani Auto Sales, we take pride in offering vehicles that are not only dependable but also packed with the features you need to make every drive enjoyable.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 4Runner SR5 truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence. This 4Runners robust 4WD system is engineered to provide exceptional traction and control, whether youre navigating snowy highways or venturing onto rugged trails.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> With four doors and ample cargo space, this 4Runner is designed to accommodate your lifestyle, from weekly grocery runs to epic road trips with all your gear.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly shift gears and enjoy a comfortable ride with the responsive automatic transmission, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze.</li><li><strong>Powerful Gasoline Engine:</strong> Experience the performance and reliability you expect from Toyota. This 4Runner is powered by a capable gasoline engine ready to deliver a satisfying driving dynamic.</li><li><strong>SR5 Trim Excellence:</strong> The SR5 trim offers a well-appointed interior and a suite of desirable features, enhancing your driving comfort and convenience on every journey.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Toyota 4Runner

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Watch This Vehicle
14464141

2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

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1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

Contact Seller
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$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR1F5252080

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Embark on your next adventure with this rugged and reliable 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5, now available at Milani Auto Sales. This capable SUV is ready to tackle whatever the Canadian roads and trails throw your way, offering the perfect blend of utility and comfort for you and your family. Whether you're heading out for a weekend camping trip or simply navigating your daily commute, this 4Runner delivers a driving experience that's both confident and exhilarating. With its legendary Toyota durability and proven 4-wheel drive system, you can be sure this vehicle is built to last and perform, even in challenging conditions.

This 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 has travelled 155,000 km and is eager for its next chapter. Its spacious interior and robust build make it an ideal companion for everything from hauling gear to exploring off the beaten path. At Milani Auto Sales, we take pride in offering vehicles that are not only dependable but also packed with the features you need to make every drive enjoyable.

Here are 5 features that make this 4Runner SR5 truly stand out:

  • Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain with confidence. This 4Runner's robust 4WD system is engineered to provide exceptional traction and control, whether you're navigating snowy highways or venturing onto rugged trails.
  • Spacious and Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: With four doors and ample cargo space, this 4Runner is designed to accommodate your lifestyle, from weekly grocery runs to epic road trips with all your gear.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly shift gears and enjoy a comfortable ride with the responsive automatic transmission, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze.
  • Powerful Gasoline Engine: Experience the performance and reliability you expect from Toyota. This 4Runner is powered by a capable gasoline engine ready to deliver a satisfying driving dynamic.
  • SR5 Trim Excellence: The SR5 trim offers a well-appointed interior and a suite of desirable features, enhancing your driving comfort and convenience on every journey.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

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778-770-XXXX

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778-770-4315

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$30,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto BC Financing

778-770-4315

2015 Toyota 4Runner