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<p> </p><h3><strong>2021 BMW X4 xDrive30i | Premium Enhanced | M Sport Package</strong></h3><p> </p><h3><strong>Local BC Vehicle • No Accident Declarations</strong></h3><p> </p><h3><strong>Only 129,000 KM</strong></h3><p> </p><h3><strong>Only $33,990</strong></h3><p> </p><h3>This <strong>absolutely gorgeous</strong> 2021 BMW X4 is finished in stunning <strong>Alpine White</strong> with an eye-catching <strong>Tacora Red Vernasca Leather Interior</strong>. Loaded with the sought-after <strong>Premium Package Enhanced</strong> and <strong>M Sport Package</strong>, this sporty luxury SUV offers incredible style, performance, and year-round confidence with BMW’s legendary xDrive All-Wheel Drive system.</h3><p> </p><h3><strong>Factory Features Include:</strong></h3><p> </p><h3>Premium Package Enhanced</h3><p> </p><h3>M Sport Package</h3><p> </p><h3>Alpine White Exterior</h3><p> </p><h3>Tacora Red Vernasca Leather Interior</h3><p> </p><h3>Red M Sport Brakes</h3><p> </p><h3>High-Gloss Black Exterior Trim</h3><p> </p><h3>High-Gloss Black Roof Rails</h3><p> </p><h3>Panoramic Sunroof</h3><p> </p><h3>Heated Front Seats</h3><p> </p><h3>Heated Steering Wheel</h3><p> </p><h3>Navigation System</h3><p> </p><h3>Apple CarPlay</h3><p> </p><h3>Backup Camera</h3><p> </p><h3>Front & Rear Parking Sensors</h3><p> </p><h3>Power Tailgate</h3><p> </p><h3>Push Button Start</h3><p> </p><h3>Keyless Entry</h3><p> </p><h3>LED Headlights</h3><p> </p><h3>Premium Alloy Wheels</h3><p> </p><h3>Dual-Zone Climate Control</h3><p> </p><h3>Bluetooth Hands-Free</h3><p> </p><h3>xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive</h3><p> </p><h3>Powered by BMW’s responsive <strong>2.0L TwinPower Turbo</strong> engine and smooth <strong>8-speed automatic transmission</strong>, this X4 delivers an outstanding combination of luxury, performance, and fuel efficiency.</h3><p> </p><h3><strong> Local BC Vehicle</strong></h3><p><br><br><br></p><h3><strong> No Accident Declarations</strong></h3><p><br><br><br></p><h3><strong> Beautiful Condition Inside & Out</strong></h3><p><br><br><br></p><h3><strong> 129,000 KM</strong></h3><p><br><br><br></p><h3><strong>Price: </strong></h3><p> </p><h3><strong>$33,990</strong></h3><p> </p><p><strong>Plus $395 Documentation Fee & Applicable Taxes</strong></p><p> </p><h3><strong>Easy Financing Available</strong></h3><p> </p><p><strong>$0 Down OAC</strong></p><p><br><br><br></p><p><strong>From Only $242 Bi-Weekly</strong></p><p><br><br><br></p><p><strong>84 Months at 7.99% OAC</strong></p><p> </p><p> Free 90-Day Lubrico Powertrain Warranty Included (Value $395)</p><p> </p><p> Upgrade to 12, 24, or 36-Month Comprehensive Warranty Available</p><p> </p><p> Trades Welcome – Paid For or Not!</p><p> </p><p> CARFAX Available</p><p> </p><p> Financing Available for Good Credit, New Credit & Credit Rebuilding</p><p> </p><p><strong>Milani Auto Sales</strong></p><p><br><br><br></p><p><strong>Serving Burnaby for Over 30 Years</strong></p><p><br><br><br></p><p> <strong>4.9-Star Google Rating</strong></p><p> </p><p><a href=http://www.milani.biz><strong>www.milani.biz</strong></a></p><p> </p>

2021 BMW X4

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 BMW X4

xDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle
14464132

2021 BMW X4

xDrive30i

Location

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

  1. 14464132
  2. 14464132
Contact Seller
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$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
129,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UX2V1C09M9F50229

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2021 BMW X4 xDrive30i | Premium Enhanced | M Sport Package

 

Local BC Vehicle • No Accident Declarations

 

Only 129,000 KM

 

Only $33,990

 

This absolutely gorgeous 2021 BMW X4 is finished in stunning Alpine White with an eye-catching Tacora Red Vernasca Leather Interior. Loaded with the sought-after Premium Package Enhanced and M Sport Package, this sporty luxury SUV offers incredible style, performance, and year-round confidence with BMW’s legendary xDrive All-Wheel Drive system.

 

Factory Features Include:

 

Premium Package Enhanced

 

M Sport Package

 

Alpine White Exterior

 

Tacora Red Vernasca Leather Interior

 

Red M Sport Brakes

 

High-Gloss Black Exterior Trim

 

High-Gloss Black Roof Rails

 

Panoramic Sunroof

 

Heated Front Seats

 

Heated Steering Wheel

 

Navigation System

 

Apple CarPlay

 

Backup Camera

 

Front & Rear Parking Sensors

 

Power Tailgate

 

Push Button Start

 

Keyless Entry

 

LED Headlights

 

Premium Alloy Wheels

 

Dual-Zone Climate Control

 

Bluetooth Hands-Free

 

xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive

 

Powered by BMW’s responsive 2.0L TwinPower Turbo engine and smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, this X4 delivers an outstanding combination of luxury, performance, and fuel efficiency.

 

Local BC Vehicle




No Accident Declarations




Beautiful Condition Inside & Out




129,000 KM




Price:

 

$33,990

 

Plus $395 Documentation Fee & Applicable Taxes

 

Easy Financing Available

 

$0 Down OAC




From Only $242 Bi-Weekly




84 Months at 7.99% OAC

 

Free 90-Day Lubrico Powertrain Warranty Included (Value $395)

 

Upgrade to 12, 24, or 36-Month Comprehensive Warranty Available

 

Trades Welcome – Paid For or Not!

 

CARFAX Available

 

Financing Available for Good Credit, New Credit & Credit Rebuilding

 

Milani Auto Sales




Serving Burnaby for Over 30 Years




4.9-Star Google Rating

 

www.milani.biz

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

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778-770-XXXX

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778-770-4315

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$33,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto BC Financing

778-770-4315

2021 BMW X4