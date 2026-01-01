$33,998+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW X4
xDrive30i
2021 BMW X4
xDrive30i
Location
Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-770-4315
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 BMW X4 xDrive30i | Premium Enhanced | M Sport Package
Local BC Vehicle • No Accident Declarations
Only 129,000 KM
Only $33,990
This absolutely gorgeous 2021 BMW X4 is finished in stunning Alpine White with an eye-catching Tacora Red Vernasca Leather Interior. Loaded with the sought-after Premium Package Enhanced and M Sport Package, this sporty luxury SUV offers incredible style, performance, and year-round confidence with BMW’s legendary xDrive All-Wheel Drive system.
Factory Features Include:
Premium Package Enhanced
M Sport Package
Alpine White Exterior
Tacora Red Vernasca Leather Interior
Red M Sport Brakes
High-Gloss Black Exterior Trim
High-Gloss Black Roof Rails
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay
Backup Camera
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Power Tailgate
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
LED Headlights
Premium Alloy Wheels
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Bluetooth Hands-Free
xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
Powered by BMW’s responsive 2.0L TwinPower Turbo engine and smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, this X4 delivers an outstanding combination of luxury, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Local BC Vehicle
No Accident Declarations
Beautiful Condition Inside & Out
129,000 KM
Price:
$33,990
Plus $395 Documentation Fee & Applicable Taxes
Easy Financing Available
$0 Down OAC
From Only $242 Bi-Weekly
84 Months at 7.99% OAC
Free 90-Day Lubrico Powertrain Warranty Included (Value $395)
Upgrade to 12, 24, or 36-Month Comprehensive Warranty Available
Trades Welcome – Paid For or Not!
CARFAX Available
Financing Available for Good Credit, New Credit & Credit Rebuilding
Milani Auto Sales
Serving Burnaby for Over 30 Years
4.9-Star Google Rating
www.milani.biz
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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778-770-4315