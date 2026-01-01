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This 2023 Ford Transit 150 Cargo Van is powered by a 3.5L V6 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a low roof design, this van offers a practical commercial platform suited for delivery, service, contractor, and fleet applications. Outfitted with an Adrian Steel roof rack, aluminum shelving, and a Fleet Outfitters bulkhead, the cargo area is organized for transporting tools, equipment, and supplies while maintaining separation between the cab and cargo compartment. Additional features include Lane Keep Assist, drive mode selector, Auto Hold, electronic parking brake, Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning and heat, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Transit 150 provides a modern and work-ready cargo van solution with commercial upfitting already in place for a variety of business applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $48,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2023 Ford Transit

10,131 KM

Details Description Features

$48,830

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Transit

150 Low Roof Cargo Van with Shelving and Roof Rack

Watch This Vehicle
14303735

2023 Ford Transit

150 Low Roof Cargo Van with Shelving and Roof Rack

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$48,830

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
10,131KM
VIN 1FTYE1Y89PKB43256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 10,131 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Ford Transit 150 Cargo Van is powered by a 3.5L V6 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a low roof design, this van offers a practical commercial platform suited for delivery, service, contractor, and fleet applications.

Outfitted with an Adrian Steel roof rack, aluminum shelving, and a Fleet Outfitters bulkhead, the cargo area is organized for transporting tools, equipment, and supplies while maintaining separation between the cab and cargo compartment. Additional features include Lane Keep Assist, drive mode selector, Auto Hold, electronic parking brake, Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning and heat, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors.

Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Transit 150 provides a modern and work-ready cargo van solution with commercial upfitting already in place for a variety of business applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $48,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$48,830

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2023 Ford Transit