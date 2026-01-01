$48,830+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Transit
150 Low Roof Cargo Van with Shelving and Roof Rack
2023 Ford Transit
150 Low Roof Cargo Van with Shelving and Roof Rack
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$48,830
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 10,131 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Ford Transit 150 Cargo Van is powered by a 3.5L V6 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a low roof design, this van offers a practical commercial platform suited for delivery, service, contractor, and fleet applications.
Outfitted with an Adrian Steel roof rack, aluminum shelving, and a Fleet Outfitters bulkhead, the cargo area is organized for transporting tools, equipment, and supplies while maintaining separation between the cab and cargo compartment. Additional features include Lane Keep Assist, drive mode selector, Auto Hold, electronic parking brake, Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning and heat, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors.
Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Transit 150 provides a modern and work-ready cargo van solution with commercial upfitting already in place for a variety of business applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $48,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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