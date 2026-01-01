Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Honda CR-V

160,972 KM

Details

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda CR-V

LX 5 SPD at 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14103310

2012 Honda CR-V

LX 5 SPD at 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 14103310
  2. 14103310
  3. 14103310
  4. 14103310
  5. 14103310
  6. 14103310
  7. 14103310
  8. 14103310
  9. 14103310
  10. 14103310
  11. 14103310
  12. 14103310
  13. 14103310
  14. 14103310
  15. 14103310
  16. 14103310
  17. 14103310
  18. 14103310
  19. 14103310
  20. 14103310
  21. 14103310
  22. 14103310
  23. 14103310
  24. 14103310
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
160,972KM
VIN 2HKRM4H34CH116715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA16715
  • Mileage 160,972 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2022 Toyota Highlander HYBRID xle awd for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Toyota Highlander HYBRID xle awd 30,087 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L AWD 21,878 KM $46,495 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L AWD 40,080 KM $40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2012 Honda CR-V