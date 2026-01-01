$26,535+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Kia K4
EX FWD
2025 Kia K4
EX FWD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$26,535
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,191KM
VIN 3KPFU4DE6SE159868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black
- Interior Colour GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UEBA59868
- Mileage 30,191 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Aurora Black
GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$26,535
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2025 Kia K4