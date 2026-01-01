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2025 Kia K4

30,191 KM

Details Features

$26,535

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Kia K4

EX FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14103313

2025 Kia K4

EX FWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$26,535

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,191KM
VIN 3KPFU4DE6SE159868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UEBA59868
  • Mileage 30,191 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Aurora Black
GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$26,535

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2025 Kia K4