$19,500+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
138,000KM
VIN 5J6RM4H95GL801354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA01354
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2016 Honda CR-V