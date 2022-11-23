Menu
2013 Audi A4

130,050 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Audi A4

2.0T Prem Tiptronic qtro Sdn

2013 Audi A4

2.0T Prem Tiptronic qtro Sdn

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9361705
  • Stock #: 8UTNA13439
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL5DN013439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour S line Alcantara Black w/Silver Stitching
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA13439
  • Mileage 130,050 KM

Vehicle Features

Front license plate frame
Parking System w/ Rear Sensors
S Line Sport Select Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

