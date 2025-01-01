Menu
2013 Ford Econoline E450 16-Foot Cube Van with Video Pipeline Inspection Equipment, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Traffic signaler, hose reel, air compressor, camera/tractor controller, office with ventilation, camera control, backup camera, Cummins 7HGJAE-2132L gas generator 120V 7kW. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,840.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,215.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Ford Econoline

85,742 KM

$39,840

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline

E450 16-Foot Cube Van with Video Pipeline Inspection Equipment

2013 Ford Econoline

E450 16-Foot Cube Van with Video Pipeline Inspection Equipment

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,840

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,742KM
VIN 1FDXE4FS1DDA26374

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038143
  • Mileage 85,742 KM

2013 Ford Econoline E450 16-Foot Cube Van with Video Pipeline Inspection Equipment, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Traffic signaler, hose reel, air compressor, camera/tractor controller, office with ventilation, camera control, backup camera, Cummins 7HGJAE-2132L gas generator 120V 7kW. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $39,840.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,215.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,840

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Ford Econoline