2013 Ford F-350 SD 9 Foot Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, red exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheelbase: 176 Inches. Deck size: 9 Feet long by 7.5 Feet wide. Certification and decal valid until 2024 November. $38,790.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,165.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

60,365 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

60,365KM
Used
VIN 1FD8W3H6XDEB01465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,365 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-350 SD 9 Foot Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, red exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheelbase: 176 Inches. Deck size: 9 Feet long by 7.5 Feet wide. Certification and decal valid until 2024 November. $38,790.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,165.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

