$148,810+ taxes & licensing
2013 International WORKSTAR
7500 Vactor 2100 Plus Vacuum Truck with Air Brakes
2013 International WORKSTAR
7500 Vactor 2100 Plus Vacuum Truck with Air Brakes
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$148,810
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0038743
- Mileage 134,066 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 International Workstar 7500 vacuum truck is equipped with a Vactor 2100 Plus vacuum system and configured in a 6x4 drivetrain with air brakes, making it suitable for municipal, industrial, and infrastructure service applications. It is powered by a 9.3L 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission.
The truck features a Vactor 2100 Plus vacuum system with front hose reel, air hoses, dump function, and a pressure washer handgun rated at up to 600 PSI. Additional exterior equipment includes storage compartments and a traffic control arrow board for on-site visibility. Interior features include cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio with CD player, and power mirrors.
Finished in a white exterior with grey vinyl interior, this Workstar measures approximately 37 ft 7 in long, 8 ft 9 in wide, and 11 ft 2 in high, offering a full-size vacuum truck configuration commonly used for sewer, utility, and maintenance operations. $148,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $149,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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