$49,820+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Express
G4500 21-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift
2020 Chevrolet Express
G4500 21-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$49,820
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 175,617 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Chevrolet Express G4500 is powered by a 6.0L V8 gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured to accommodate 21 passengers including the driver, this bus is equipped for accessible transportation and is suited for shuttle services, community transit, care facilities, schools, churches, and commercial fleet operations.
The bus features a Braun 1,000-lb wheelchair lift, Valeo roof-mounted air conditioning unit, backup camera, surveillance/security camera system, collapsible passenger seating, and a collapsible step extension to assist with passenger accessibility and operational flexibility. Additional equipment includes heated mirrors, cruise control, and air conditioning, heat, and ventilation controls.
The vehicle has an approximate overall clearance of 11 feet 3 inches.
Finished in white with a blue vinyl interior, this Chevrolet Express G4500 provides an accessible passenger transportation platform suited for commercial, municipal, and organizational applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $49,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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