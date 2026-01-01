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This 2015 Peterbilt 337 Dump Truck is powered by an 8.9L 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with an Allison automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a dump body, this truck is suited for construction, road maintenance, landscaping, municipal, and material hauling applications. The truck is equipped with a Chelsea Parker power take-off (PTO) to operate the dump body, along with air brakes for commercial operation. Additional features include cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and power door locks. Finished in white with a black cloth interior, this Peterbilt 337 provides a commercial dump truck platform suitable for a wide range of fleet and vocational applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $89,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $90,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 PETERBILT 337

196,626 KM

Details Description Features

$89,730

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 PETERBILT 337

Dump Truck

Watch This Vehicle
14461093

2015 PETERBILT 337

Dump Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$89,730

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
196,626KM
VIN 2NP2HJ7X4FM273179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 196,626 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Peterbilt 337 Dump Truck is powered by an 8.9L 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with an Allison automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a dump body, this truck is suited for construction, road maintenance, landscaping, municipal, and material hauling applications.

The truck is equipped with a Chelsea Parker power take-off (PTO) to operate the dump body, along with air brakes for commercial operation. Additional features include cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and power door locks.

Finished in white with a black cloth interior, this Peterbilt 337 provides a commercial dump truck platform suitable for a wide range of fleet and vocational applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $89,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $90,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2015 PETERBILT 337 Dump Truck for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 PETERBILT 337 Dump Truck 196,626 KM $89,730 + tax & lic

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$89,730

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 PETERBILT 337