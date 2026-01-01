$32,830+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Expedition
XLT 4WD SUV
2018 Ford Expedition
XLT 4WD SUV
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$32,830
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,827 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ford Expedition XLT is powered by a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Designed for family transportation, towing, and long-distance travel, this full-size SUV offers a spacious interior with three rows of seating and a range of comfort and convenience features.
Equipment includes leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, backup camera, power liftgate, push-button start, Bluetooth connectivity, heated mirrors, dual-zone climate control with rear temperature controls, a built-in garage door opener, cruise control, AM/FM radio, and a CD player. The rear seating folds to provide additional cargo capacity when needed.
Finished in black with a black leather interior, this Ford Expedition XLT combines four-wheel-drive capability with a spacious cabin and a comprehensive selection of comfort and convenience features. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $32,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $33,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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