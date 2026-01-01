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This 2013 Isuzu NPR cube van is powered by a 6.0L V8 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a 14-foot cargo body, this medium-duty commercial truck provides a practical platform for delivery, moving, and fleet applications. The cargo box measures approximately 14 feet long, 7.5 feet wide, and 7 feet high, offering ample enclosed cargo space. A side cargo door provides convenient access to the load area in addition to the rear entry, improving loading and unloading efficiency. Additional features include cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and power windows. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Isuzu NPR delivers a dependable and maneuverable commercial cube van platform suitable for a wide range of delivery and business operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Isuzu NPR

164,497 KM

Details Description Features

$39,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Isuzu NPR

14-Foot Cube Van with Side Cargo Door

Watch This Vehicle
14343362

2013 Isuzu NPR

14-Foot Cube Van with Side Cargo Door

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$39,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
164,497KM
VIN 54DB4W1B3DS800605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 164,497 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Isuzu NPR cube van is powered by a 6.0L V8 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a 14-foot cargo body, this medium-duty commercial truck provides a practical platform for delivery, moving, and fleet applications.

The cargo box measures approximately 14 feet long, 7.5 feet wide, and 7 feet high, offering ample enclosed cargo space. A side cargo door provides convenient access to the load area in addition to the rear entry, improving loading and unloading efficiency. Additional features include cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and power windows.

Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Isuzu NPR delivers a dependable and maneuverable commercial cube van platform suitable for a wide range of delivery and business operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $39,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-7376

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$39,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Isuzu NPR