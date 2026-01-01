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This 2014 Ford Escape SE is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Designed for everyday commuting and family use, this compact SUV offers a practical interior along with a range of comfort and convenience features. Equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable drivers seat, heated front seats, backup camera, Ford SYNC Bluetooth connectivity, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, air conditioning, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in black with a charcoal cloth interior, this Ford Escape SE combines four-wheel-drive capability with a comfortable interior and modern convenience features. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $10,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $11,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 Ford Escape

87,936 KM

Details Description Features

$10,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD SUV

Watch This Vehicle
14434159

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD SUV

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$10,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
87,936KM
VIN 1FMCU9G98EUE43714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,936 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Ford Escape SE is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Designed for everyday commuting and family use, this compact SUV offers a practical interior along with a range of comfort and convenience features.

Equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, backup camera, Ford SYNC Bluetooth connectivity, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, air conditioning, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors.

Finished in black with a charcoal cloth interior, this Ford Escape SE combines four-wheel-drive capability with a comfortable interior and modern convenience features. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $10,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $11,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$10,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Ford Escape