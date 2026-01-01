$10,880+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE 4WD SUV
2014 Ford Escape
SE 4WD SUV
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$10,880
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,936 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Ford Escape SE is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Designed for everyday commuting and family use, this compact SUV offers a practical interior along with a range of comfort and convenience features.
Equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, backup camera, Ford SYNC Bluetooth connectivity, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, air conditioning, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors.
Finished in black with a charcoal cloth interior, this Ford Escape SE combines four-wheel-drive capability with a comfortable interior and modern convenience features. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $10,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $11,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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