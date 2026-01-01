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2015 Honda CR-V

84,284 KM

Details

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14113906

2015 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
84,284KM
VIN 2HKRM4H59FH119857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA19857
  • Mileage 84,284 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$20,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2015 Honda CR-V