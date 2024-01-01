Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra SV, 1.8L L4 SFI DOHC 16V engine, 4 cylinder, 4 door, manual, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, eco mode, sport mode, heated seats, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, black interior, cloth. $11,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $12,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2015 Nissan Sentra

70,459 KM

$11,810

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$11,810

+ taxes & licensing

70,459KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP3FL670823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Run flat tires

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$11,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Nissan Sentra