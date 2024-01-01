Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2016 Audi S5

66,250 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe

2016 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,250KM
Used
VIN WAUL4AFR5GA030593

  • Exterior Colour Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Lunar Silver/Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA30593
  • Mileage 66,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

19inch Titanium Colour 5-Arm Rotor Design Wheels
Without Front License Plate Holder
Adaptive Cruise Control (Sold Order Only)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2016 Audi S5