Rare! Beautiful Accident Free Volcano Red Audi S5 Technik with all the bells and whistles! Equipped with Audi Sport Diff, Navigation, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, Power Seats, Heated Seats, RS5 Grille, Premium Alloys, Fog Lights

2014 Audi S5

147,000 KM

2014 Audi S5

3.0 Technik LOADED | Sport Diff | B&O Sound | Navi | BSM

2014 Audi S5

3.0 Technik LOADED | Sport Diff | B&O Sound | Navi | BSM

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAULGBFR4EA029851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare! Beautiful Accident Free Volcano Red Audi S5 Technik with all the bells and whistles! Equipped with Audi Sport Diff, Navigation, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, Power Seats, Heated Seats, RS5 Grille, Premium Alloys, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2014 Audi S5