$34,520+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Work Truck Long Box 4WD 6.0L V8
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Work Truck Long Box 4WD 6.0L V8
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$34,520
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 83,548 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is powered by a 6.0L V8 paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, offering a capable heavy-duty platform for towing, hauling, and commercial applications. Configured with a long box, this regular cab pickup provides ample cargo space and practical utility for worksite or fleet use.
Additional equipment includes a trailer hitch receiver, integrated trailer brake controller, 4x4 selector, automatic headlights, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio, air conditioning and heat, 4-wheel ABS, and power door locks. Finished in silver with a gray cloth interior, this Silverado 2500HD delivers a straightforward and dependable setup suited for demanding work environments and everyday truck duties. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $34,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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