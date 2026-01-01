2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

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This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is powered by a 6.0L V8 paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, offering a capable heavy-duty platform for towing, hauling, and commercial applications. Configured with a long box, this regular cab pickup provides ample cargo space and practical utility for worksite or fleet use. Additional equipment includes a trailer hitch receiver, integrated trailer brake controller, 4x4 selector, automatic headlights, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio, air conditioning and heat, 4-wheel ABS, and power door locks. Finished in silver with a gray cloth interior, this Silverado 2500HD delivers a straightforward and dependable setup suited for demanding work environments and everyday truck duties. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $34,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

83,548 KM

Details Description Features

$34,520

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Truck Long Box 4WD 6.0L V8

Watch This Vehicle
14158795

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Truck Long Box 4WD 6.0L V8

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$34,520

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
83,548KM
VIN 1GC0KUEG7GZ357978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 83,548 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is powered by a 6.0L V8 paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, offering a capable heavy-duty platform for towing, hauling, and commercial applications. Configured with a long box, this regular cab pickup provides ample cargo space and practical utility for worksite or fleet use.

Additional equipment includes a trailer hitch receiver, integrated trailer brake controller, 4x4 selector, automatic headlights, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio, air conditioning and heat, 4-wheel ABS, and power door locks. Finished in silver with a gray cloth interior, this Silverado 2500HD delivers a straightforward and dependable setup suited for demanding work environments and everyday truck duties. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $34,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$34,520

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500