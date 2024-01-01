Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 1500

71,400 KM

Details Features

$26,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 ST (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 ST (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$26,480

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
71,400KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KTXGG283677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue P.C.
  • Interior Colour HD Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats - Black / Dies
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA83677
  • Mileage 71,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ST
6 Speed Automatic (dg1) - Automatic
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat - Black / Diesel Grey
Class IV Hitch Receiver (offered until 10.25.18)
SXT Appearance Group (offered until 11.21.19)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 118,600 KM $14,803 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 78,700 KM $32,902 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 42,150 KM $35,510 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,480

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500