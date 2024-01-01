$16,980+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$16,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Beige Met
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 119,390 KM
Vehicle Description
Local-119390 KMS 2.0L TSI engine with 6-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic 4Motion AWD 18" Pasadena alloy wheels with all-season tires • 8-way adjustable driver seat including power recline and manual lumbar support (Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay™, MirrorLink™) • Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror • Automatic headlights with coming and leaving home function • Black roof rails Climatronic® dual-zone electronic climate control • Comfort seats with seatback pockets • 6.33" touchscreen infotainment system with proximity sensor, speakers, and 1 SD card slot Heatable front seats and washer nozzles • Interior metallic accents • keyless access with push-start button • Leatherette seating surfaces Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and shift knob • Panoramic power sunroof • Privacy glass • Rain-sensing wipers • SiriusXM Radio • USB audio input **Fully inspected by Honda Certified Technicians, free CarFax Documentation Fee $495**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Quick Links
