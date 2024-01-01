Menu
Account
Sign In
Local-119390 KMS 2.0L TSI engine with 6-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic 4Motion AWD 18" Pasadena alloy wheels with all-season tires • 8-way adjustable driver seat including power recline and manual lumbar support (Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay™, MirrorLink™) • Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror • Automatic headlights with coming and leaving home function • Black roof rails Climatronic® dual-zone electronic climate control • Comfort seats with seatback pockets • 6.33" touchscreen infotainment system with proximity sensor, speakers, and 1 SD card slot Heatable front seats and washer nozzles • Interior metallic accents • keyless access with push-start button • Leatherette seating surfaces Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and shift knob • Panoramic power sunroof • Privacy glass • Rain-sensing wipers • SiriusXM Radio • USB audio input **Fully inspected by Honda Certified Technicians, free CarFax Documentation Fee $495**

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

119,390 KM

Details Description

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 11066063
  2. 11066063
  3. 11066063
  4. 11066063
  5. 11066063
  6. 11066063
  7. 11066063
  8. 11066063
  9. 11066063
  10. 11066063
  11. 11066063
  12. 11066063
  13. 11066063
  14. 11066063
  15. 11066063
  16. 11066063
  17. 11066063
  18. 11066063
  19. 11066063
  20. 11066063
  21. 11066063
  22. 11066063
  23. 11066063
Contact Seller

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
119,390KM
Used
VIN WVGJV7AXXGW072918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Beige Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Local-119390 KMS 2.0L TSI engine with 6-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic 4Motion AWD 18" Pasadena alloy wheels with all-season tires • 8-way adjustable driver seat including power recline and manual lumbar support (Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay™, MirrorLink™) • Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror • Automatic headlights with coming and leaving home function • Black roof rails Climatronic® dual-zone electronic climate control • Comfort seats with seatback pockets • 6.33" touchscreen infotainment system with proximity sensor, speakers, and 1 SD card slot Heatable front seats and washer nozzles • Interior metallic accents • keyless access with push-start button • Leatherette seating surfaces Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and shift knob • Panoramic power sunroof • Privacy glass • Rain-sensing wipers • SiriusXM Radio • USB audio input **Fully inspected by Honda Certified Technicians, free CarFax Documentation Fee $495**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Honda CR-V LX 4WD 14,398 KM $33,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT 10,803 KM $32,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 35,006 KM $35,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan