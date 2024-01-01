Menu
Used 2017 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Burnaby, BC

2017 Honda Pilot

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 5FNYF6H95HB503608

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

2017 Honda Pilot