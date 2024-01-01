$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot
Touring
2017 Honda Pilot
Touring
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
VIN 5FNYF6H95HB503608
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Honda Pilot