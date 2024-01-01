$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
Sale
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
161,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4AZ2A30HZ606933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
- super clean AWD Outlander ES , alloys with newer snow tires , power group, v6 , looks and drives ex. call for trade in value or to monthly payment information.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
2018 RAM 1500 HARVEST 79,000 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris 65,000 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Escape XLT 148,000 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Email Milani Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Call Dealer
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Milani Auto Sales
778-893-8434
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander