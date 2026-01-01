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2017 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 2WD, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, blue exterior, gray interior, cloth. $17,210.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,585.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 RAM 1500

58,711 KM

Details Description Features

$17,210

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 2WD

Watch This Vehicle
14158786.813296059?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25371

2017 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 2WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 14158786.813296059?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=25371
  2. 14158786
  3. 14158786
Contact Seller

$17,210

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
58,711KM
VIN 1C6RR6LG4HS683207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,711 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 2WD, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, blue exterior, gray interior, cloth. $17,210.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,585.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Additional Features

Subwoofer
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$17,210

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 RAM 1500