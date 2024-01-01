Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

108,400 KM

Details Description

$25,901

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE S-AWC

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11170690
  2. 11170690
  3. 11170690
  4. 11170690
  5. 11170690
  6. 11170690
  7. 11170690
  8. 11170690
  9. 11170690
  10. 11170690
  11. 11170690
  12. 11170690
  13. 11170690
  14. 11170690
  15. 11170690
  16. 11170690
  17. 11170690
  18. 11170690
  19. 11170690
  20. 11170690
  21. 11170690
  22. 11170690
  23. 11170690
  24. 11170690
Contact Seller

$25,901

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
108,400KM
Used
VIN JA4J24A54JZ620681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA20681
  • Mileage 108,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2020 Audi A6 45 2.0T Technik quattro Ultra 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi A6 45 2.0T Technik quattro Ultra 7sp S Tronic 42,650 KM $51,810 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 101,250 KM $34,280 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi A3 40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi A3 40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic 11,100 KM $42,901 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,901

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander