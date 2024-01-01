Menu
Visually, the 2019 Audi S5 Coupe boasts a distinctive and aggressive design, featuring sculpted lines, a muscular stance, and iconic Audi styling cues. From its bold grille and sleek LED headlights to its athletic proportions and aerodynamic bodywork, the S5 exudes a sense of athleticism and sophistication that commands attention on the road. In terms of technology, the S5 comes equipped with a suite of advanced features aimed at enhancing connectivity, convenience, and safety. This includes Audis MMI infotainment system with smartphone integration, navigation, and voice control. Additionally, the S5 offers a range of driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, providing added peace of mind on the road. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

57,400 KM

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

57,400KM
Used
VIN WAUR4AF51KA064160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 57,400 KM

Vehicle Description

