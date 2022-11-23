2019 Audi S5

Menu
19,250 KM

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$55,998

+ taxes & licensing

19,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9332062
  • Stock #: 8UBNA27301
  • VIN: WAUR4AF56KA027301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA27301
  • Mileage 19,250 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

