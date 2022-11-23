$95,995+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW M5
Competition
56,650KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9332071
- Stock #: 8UTNA48674
- VIN: WBSJF0C58KB448674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Marina Blue - Grey Wrap
- Interior Colour Silverstone Extended Merino Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA48674
- Mileage 56,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Competition Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Marina Bay Blue Metallic
Aluminum Carbon Trim w/ Pearl Chrome Highlight
Silverstone Extended Merino Leather
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4