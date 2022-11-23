Menu
2019 BMW M5

56,650 KM

Details Description Features

$95,995

+ tax & licensing
$95,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 BMW M5

2019 BMW M5

Competition

2019 BMW M5

Competition

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$95,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9332071
  • Stock #: 8UTNA48674
  • VIN: WBSJF0C58KB448674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Marina Blue - Grey Wrap
  • Interior Colour Silverstone Extended Merino Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA48674
  • Mileage 56,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Competition Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Marina Bay Blue Metallic
Aluminum Carbon Trim w/ Pearl Chrome Highlight
Silverstone Extended Merino Leather

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

