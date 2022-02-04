$17,495+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Kia Sorento
EX
2019 Kia Sorento
EX
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
101,135KM
VIN 5XYPHDA57KG516944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Leather - Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA16944
- Mileage 101,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
V6
Leather - Black
V6 3.3l - Gas (W/EX)
Snow White Pearl (offered until 4.2.22)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2019 Kia Sorento