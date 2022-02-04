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2019 Kia Sorento

101,135 KM

Details Features

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Kia Sorento

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14274071

2019 Kia Sorento

EX

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
101,135KM
VIN 5XYPHDA57KG516944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Leather - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA16944
  • Mileage 101,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

V6
Leather - Black
V6 3.3l - Gas (W/EX)
Snow White Pearl (offered until 4.2.22)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$17,495

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2019 Kia Sorento