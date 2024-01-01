Menu
2020 Honda Pilot

92,689 KM

Details

$37,980

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot

TOURING 7P

2020 Honda Pilot

TOURING 7P

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

92,689KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H61LB500235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA00235
  • Mileage 92,689 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2020 Honda Pilot