2021 Kia Seltos

86,789 KM

Details Features

$26,590

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

SX TURBO AWD

2021 Kia Seltos

SX TURBO AWD

Location

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

604-433-7779

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,789KM
VIN KNDETCA28M7226315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 242300B
  • Mileage 86,789 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SL855M

Metrotown Mazda

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Metrotown Mazda

604-433-7779

2021 Kia Seltos