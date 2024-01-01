$26,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Kia Seltos
SX TURBO AWD
2021 Kia Seltos
SX TURBO AWD
Location
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
604-433-7779
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,789KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDETCA28M7226315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 242300B
- Mileage 86,789 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SL855M
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Metrotown Mazda
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS at 62,678 KM $22,593 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD 38,038 KM $39,593 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent 4Dr GLS at 83,568 KM $11,590 + tax & lic
Email Metrotown Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
Call Dealer
604-433-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing
Metrotown Mazda
604-433-7779
2021 Kia Seltos
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.