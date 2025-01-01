Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

51,120 KM

Details Features

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2021 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM AWD

12087529

2021 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,120KM
VIN KNDERCAA9M7065835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Neptune Blue (MET)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,120 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Neptune Blue (MET)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Kia Seltos