Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

59,200 KM

Details

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle
12008881

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,200KM
VIN 3VWC57BU3MM030777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA30777
  • Mileage 59,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro 41,750 KM $51,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic 102,800 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip 59,200 KM $21,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta