$21,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,200KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWC57BU3MM030777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA30777
- Mileage 59,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro 41,750 KM $51,888 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic 102,800 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip 59,200 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2021 Volkswagen Jetta