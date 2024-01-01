Menu
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

13,800 KM

$40,810

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$40,810

+ taxes & licensing

13,800KM
Used
VIN 3VV4B7AX0NM055246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlantic Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNB55246
  • Mileage 13,800 KM

