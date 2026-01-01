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2023 Acura RDX

35,476 KM

Details Features

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec at

Watch This Vehicle
14296943

2023 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec at

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,476KM
VIN 5J8TC2H68PL801911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Liquid Carbon Met
  • Interior Colour Red Lthr w/ Ultrasuede
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBNA01911
  • Mileage 35,476 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Metallic Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$41,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2023 Acura RDX