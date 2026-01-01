Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Honda Civic

57,234 KM

Details

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14090553

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 14090553
  2. 14090553
  3. 14090553
  4. 14090553
  5. 14090553
  6. 14090553
  7. 14090553
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
57,234KM
VIN 2HGFE2F27PH104816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA04816
  • Mileage 57,234 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2026 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2026 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD CVT 7,651 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Accord Sedan L4 EX-L CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Honda Accord Sedan L4 EX-L CVT 142,072 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD 26,402 KM $44,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2023 Honda Civic