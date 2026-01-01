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2023 Toyota Corolla

145,159 KM

Details

$22,840

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14090565

2023 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$22,840

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,159KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE2PP151581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 145,159 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$22,840

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2023 Toyota Corolla