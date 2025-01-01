Menu
2023 Westland 80W 8 Foot Recreational Truck Bed Camper, 1 door, white exterior, biege interior. $27,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2023 Westland 80W 8 Foot

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
2023 Westland 80W 8 Foot

Recreational Truck Bed Camper

12130101

2023 Westland 80W 8 Foot

Recreational Truck Bed Camper

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 80W20241209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Biege
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2023 Westland 80W 8 Foot Recreational Truck Bed Camper, 1 door, white exterior, biege interior. $27,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2023 Westland 80W 8 Foot