$50,980+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai IONIQ
6 PREFERRED AWD LONG RANGE
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Used
17,565KM
VIN KMHM34AC5RA059220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Serenity White
- Interior Colour BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UEBB59220
- Mileage 17,565 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
SERENITY WHITE
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
2024 Hyundai IONIQ