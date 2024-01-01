Menu
2024 Hyundai IONIQ

17,565 KM

Details Features

$50,980

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
17,565KM
VIN KMHM34AC5RA059220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Serenity White
  • Interior Colour BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UEBB59220
  • Mileage 17,565 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
SERENITY WHITE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

