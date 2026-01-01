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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2015 Jeep Wrangler

80,941 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Watch This Vehicle
14178646

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
80,941KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG2FL632473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 80,941 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Digital clock
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Retained Accessory Power
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Locking glove box
Front beverage holders
Bucket front seats
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
Front Facing Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Goodyear Brand Tires
Monotone Paint
Halogen Headlights
Trailer Sway Control
2 Doors
Black door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Front fog lights
Black fender flares
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Delete Sunrider Soft Top

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Mechanical

Four-Wheel Drive
Brake Assist System
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
2 Front Tow Hooks
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Hill start assist
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front Coil Springs
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Rear tow hook
Part-time 4WD

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote USB Port
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Seating

Removable Rear Seats

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Rigid axle rear suspension
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension

Trim

Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Convenience

Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Call 888-539-7474
Tubular Side Steps
MOPAR Chrome Fuel Filler Door
alternator
Quick Order Package 23B
BLACK
Rear beverage holders
Quick Order Package 24B
Sunrider Soft Top
Metal-Look Interior Accents
000 km
Fixed Audio Antenna
Connectivity Group
Carpet And Rubber Cargo Mat
1
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Electronic Vehicle Information Centre
For SiriusXM Info
4-wheel disk brakes
Passenger visor mirror
3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 ENGINE
mechanical
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Oil Pressure Warning
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Hands-Free Communication with Bluetooth
300 Lbs) GVWR
ice
CD-R compatible
497 kgs (3
Lead acid battery
Electronic stability control system with anti-roll
Regular grade rear springs
Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Reflector headlights
High mounted centre stop light
Driver front impact airbag
Passenger front impact airbag
Driver visor mirror
Manual front seat head restraint control
2 rear seat head restraints
Standard style side mirrors
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Carpet cargo area floor
Manual folding door mirrors
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Turn signal on warning
36 month/60
60 month/100
60 month/160
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Front seat centre armrest
Front seat armrest storage
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Cloth front seat upholstery
Cloth front seatback upholstery
Manual tilting steering wheel
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
ULEV II emissions
Low level warning for fuel
Tier 2 Bin 4 emissions
Analog instrumentation display
Single-disk CD player
CD player located in the dashboard/instrument panel
P225/75R16 BSW On/off Road Tires
Low-speed ABS traction control
Manual transfer case shift
Rigid axle front suspension
Hydraulic power-assist steering system
Re-circulating ball steering
Swing-out rear cargo door
Spare tire mounted on the exterior of the vehicle
2 airbags
4 Passenger Seating Capacity
Tumble forward rear seat
Full folding rear seats
Locking floor console storage
Fixed convertible roll-over protection
Auto locking hub control
Manual passenger side rear seat easy entry
Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio
16" X 7" Slot-Spoke Styled Steel Wheels
Tinted Rear Quarter and Liftgate Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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604-777-1292

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$20,999

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604-777-1292

2015 Jeep Wrangler