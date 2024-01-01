Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

116,399 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKFLTEK7H6268791

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 116,399 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2017 GMC Terrain