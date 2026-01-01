$22,498+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Honda Civic
SEDAN
2020 Honda Civic
SEDAN
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$22,498
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
81,987KM
VIN 2HGFC2F72LH013397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,987 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Fabric seating surfaces
Bucket front seats
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front Coil Springs
Electronic Parking Brake
16" aluminum-alloy wheels
Continuously variable transmission
Exterior
Monotone Paint
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Chrome side window trim
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Convenience
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Safety
6 AIRBAGS
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Right Side Camera
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Additional Features
Automatic
4 Doors
trunk
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Overdrive Transmission
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
CVT
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Capless fuel filler
speed sensitive volume
4-wheel disk brakes
2 USB ports
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
push-button
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
ice
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Voice activated audio controls
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Cruise control with stop and go
Power cargo area access release
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Power fuel door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
ECO feedback display gauge
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Driver and passenger one-touch up windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
36 month/unlimited
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Stainless steel single exhaust
Driver seat power reclining
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
LEV3-ULEV125 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 125 emissions
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Cloth front seat upholstery
Cloth front seatback upholstery
Vinyl shifter boot
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
7 inch primary display
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Leather and metal-look steering wheel
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
Window grid audio antenna
Low level warning for fuel
Carpet trunk lid trim
Emergency SOS system via mobile device
Keyfob window control
Keyfob moonroof/convertible roof control
First-row sliding and tilting glass moonroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Chrome front and rear bumper inserts
Sliding front seat centre armrest
180-Watt AM/FM Audio System
Right blind spot view
P215/55R16 93H AS Tires
P215/55HR16 AS BSW front and rear tires
2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Engine
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Go Kia West
Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
Call Dealer
604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$22,498
+ taxes & licensing>
Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2020 Honda Civic