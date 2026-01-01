$49,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Dodge Durango
2024 Dodge Durango
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,501KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT0RC207198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,501 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Mini Overhead Console
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
6-passenger seating
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Sport steering wheel
Ambient Lighting
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Premium instrument panel
Chrome Interior Accents
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Auxiliary rear heater
Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mobile hotspot internet access
Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking
Second-Row Heated Seats
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP AND GO
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Leather-Wrapped Door Trim Panels
Red Accent Stitching
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Centre Console
Exterior
Power Sunroof
LED Brake Lights
Trailer Sway Control
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Black roof rails
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Pirelli Brand Tires
Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Power Multi-Function Manual Folding Mirrors
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Delay-off headlights
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Safety
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Driver side knee airbag
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Additional Features
3
Carpet
4 Doors
voltmeter
alternator
Oil Pressure Gauge
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
BLACK
Deep Tinted Windows
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Rear bumper step
Black side window trim
220 kgs (7
Bright cargo area scuff pads
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Electronic transfer case shift
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Blacktop Package
YES
Capless fuel filler
Advanced Brake Assist
Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
Front Ventilated Seats
7 Airbags
Rear Collision Mitigation
2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS
DESTROYER GREY
Laminated side window glass
Heavy-Duty Radiator
Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
Gloss Black Badges
2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests
Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control
Passenger visor mirror
VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Dual Remote USB Charging Ports
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps
Real-Time Traffic
push-button
825-Watt Amplifier
Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge
Forged Carbon Fibre Interior Accents
fold flat front passenger seat
EXTERIOR MIRRORS WITH TURN SIGNALS
Dinamica Suede Headliner
3RD-ROW FLOOR MAT AND MINI CONSOLE
FLOOR CONSOLE WITH LEATHER ARMREST
Quick Order Package 22U R/T Plus
8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Oil Pressure Warning
Transmission Fluid Temperature Gauge
Performance Data Recorder
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
Over the air updates
second and third-row overhead airbags
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Engine with FuelSaver MDS
Oil temperature gauge
Overhead console storage
Driver selectable steering effort
Rear seat cheque warning
ice
Vehicle tracker
Uconnect 5 Nav with 10.1" Display Radio
Lead acid battery
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Electronic stability control system with anti-roll
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Galvanized steel/aluminum body panels with side impact beams
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
Height and tilt adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual front seat head restraint control
Illuminated front beverage holders
Standard style side mirrors
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice-activated climate control
Rear headliner/pillar climate control ducts
6 month satellite trial subscription
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Real-time weather
Power cargo area access release
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Smart device wireless mirroring
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Turn signal on warning
Transmission fluid temp warning
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Driver and passenger one-touch up windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
60 month/160
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Front seat armrest storage
Black front bumper rub strip
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Rear mounted camera
3 12V power outlets
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Low level warning for fuel
Automatic audio equalizer
Leatherette shifter boot
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Front wireless smart device charging
Curtain first
Fixed second-row seats
Fixed third-row seats
50-50 folding third-row passenger seat
Front facing third-row seat
Manual fold into floor third-row seat
Height adjustable third-row head restraints
Rear climate control system with separate controls
Keyfob window control
2 third-row head restraints
Third-row split-bench seat
Gauge cluster display size: 7.00
LEV3-ULEV70 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 70 emissions
2 door entry light(s)
Sport ride suspension
Body-coloured rear bumper rub strip
100 Lbs) GVWR
Exterior Mirrors with Memory Settings
Stainless steel dual exhaust with chrome tailpipe finisher
4 and 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Power third-row restraint control
265/50R20 Performance AS Tires
20" X 8" Black Noise Aluminum Wheels
19-Amped Harman/kardon Speakers with Subwoofer
2nd-Row Mini Console with Cup Holders
Power 4-Way Driver and Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats with Driver Memory
Radio/driver Seat/mirrors with Memory
LED Auxiliary Low Beam with Turn Signal
Blind Spot with Trailer Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Go Kia West
Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
Call Dealer
604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2024 Dodge Durango